Couple confronted by masked men at gunpoint in garage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A La Playa couple returning to their home were confronted at gunpoint by two masked men in their garage as they were getting out of their car, according to police.



The robbery happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of San Antonio Avenue, Officer Robert Heims said.



A 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, who escaped into the house after the robbers demanded property, heard a gunshot as they made it to safety, Heims said.



That's when the man noticed he was bleeding from the mouth and had a chipped tooth. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said. The woman was not injured.



The suspects were described as black men in their 20s, both about 6 feet tall and wearing black masks, white beanies or hoodies and all-dark clothing, with one of them carrying a gun, Heims said.



They escaped in a 4-door white or light-colored car being driven by a third suspect who was parked in front of the house, Heims said.



San Diego Police robbery detectives were determining the loss in the hold-up, according to Heims.