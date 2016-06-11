Man dies in rollover crash carrying two Boy Scouts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man dies in rollover crash carrying two Boy Scouts

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - One person died and four others were hospitalized Saturday morning, including two Boy Scouts, after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lake Henshaw in Santa Ysabel, according to authorities.
   
Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the vehicle to overturn at 9:15 a.m. on state Route 79, south of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, while two adults were taken by ambulance and two San Diego-based Boy Scouts were taken by helicopter to local hospitals, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.
   
Some of the occupants had to be pulled from the vehicle by firefighters before being transported.
   
"The San Diego-Imperial Council is sad to report that a personal vehicle carrying two of our scouts and three parents was involved in a vehicle accident, resulting in injury to all involved and one adult fatality,'' a statement released by the Boy Scouts Saturday afternoon said.
   
"We have very few details at this time,'' the statement continued.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, the families, and their fellow scout troop members, and we are doing everything we can to support our scouting family during this difficult time."
   
There was also a report of an injured dog in the crash, according to the CHP website.
   
Traffic in the area came to a standstill so a Mercy Air ambulance could land on the highway, according to the CHP. 

A SigAlert was issued for the area, but all lanes of the highway were opened by 2 p.m.

