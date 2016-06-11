Police: Gunman hits three businesses within an hour

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man armed with a handgun might be responsible for three early morning robberies in San Diego within about an hour, according to

police.



The robbery spree began shortly after midnight at a 7-Eleven in North Park, followed by a hold-up at a Chevron gas station in Kearny Mesa about an hour later, then a taco shop robbery in Southcrest minutes after that, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.



The suspect was described in all three robberies as being a heavyset Hispanic man about 5-foot-4- to 5-foot-11 inches tall, wearing a dark, Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie, dark black or blue baggie shorts, white knee-high socks, black shoes with white soles, unshaven with a dark complexion and military-style haircut, Heims said.



The first robbery, at about 12:15 a.m. today, was at the 7-Eleven at 3152 University Ave. in North Park. The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanded money from her, then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash eastbound on University Avenue, according to Heims.



The second hold-up was at the Chevron Gas Station at 8110 Balboa Ave. in Kearny Mesa at about 1:20 a.m. The suspect pulled a black handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk, demanded money, then demanded cigarettes when he failed to get the cash. He fled on foot in an unknown direction, Heims said.



The third robbery was minutes later at Humberto's taco shop at 1136 S. 43rd St. in the Southcrest neighborhood. The suspect demanded money from the cashier. When the employee began handing over the money, the suspect reached over the register, pointed the gun at the cashier, then took the money himself and fled on foot.

The robber was last seen running northwest toward the alley of the 1100 block of South 43rd Street, according to Heims.