Wood fires banned at North County State Beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Just as the summer season is getting underway there's a big change in effect on some North County beaches.



You can no longer burn wood fires on the sand at state beaches in Carlsbad and Encinitas.



CBS News 8's Heather Hope, in the above video, reports from San Elijo State Beach with what's prompting the new rules.

After learning Wood & Charcoal fires are banned at some Cal State Beaches, this family bought a Propane Pit?? @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/R0DNZ6U8rK — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) June 12, 2016