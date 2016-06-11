NICU families, doctors reunite at Naval Medical Center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NICU families, doctors reunite at Naval Medical Center

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special and heartwarming reunion at Naval Medical Center Saturday.
     
Military children who spent time in the intensive care unit as infants were reunited with the doctors and nurses who cared for them. It's the 33rd year of this event.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal, in the above video, spent the day there and brings us their touching stories.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.