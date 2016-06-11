Fido Fest: Free event for dogs and dog lovers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a day for the dogs in the East County Saturday at the Inaugural Fido-Fest.
Thousands of dog lovers and their pets spent a few hours Saturday at the Towne Center Community Park East in Santee taking in all things dog.
The event included dog tattooing, dog adoptions, and a leash-free play area.
It was free, but donations were welcomed and all went to a great cause.
"Any donations that come in today are going to dogs on deployment, which is the non-profit we're supporting today. It is a local 501(c) 3 that fosters dogs while military personnel are deployed," said Bree Humphrey, Special Events Coordinator.
This was the first year of Fido-Fest, but organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.
