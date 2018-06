OREGON (CBS 8) - A stray pet was brought to an Oregon animal shelter and it definitely had some heads turning.



It has the ears of a rabbit, the nose of a donkey, and the body of a large guinea pig.



It's a Patagonia Mara.



He's been named "Chupacabra" and was found wondering down a city street in Eugene.



At this point, no one has come forward to claim him, so the shelter is making arrangements to find him a fitting home.



One possibility is the Oregon zoo.