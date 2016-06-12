Police: Rancher lassos bike thief outside Oregon Wal-Mart

Robert Borba is being called a hero after chasing down an alleged bicycle thief with his horse Long John, and nabbing him with a lasso in a Wal-Mart parking lot, Friday, June 10, 2016, in Eagle Point, Ore. Borba was at the Eagle Point store loading dog fo

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) — A rancher jumped on his horse Friday morning and lassoed a man who was trying to steal a bicycle in the parking lot of an Oregon Wal-Mart, police said.

Robert Borba was at the Eagle Point store loading dog food and a camping tent into his truck when he heard a woman screaming that someone was trying to steal her bike, the Medford Mail Tribune reports (http://goo.gl/L5PTLm).

The 28-year-old said he quickly got his horse, Long John, out of its trailer. He grabbed a rope, rode over to the man who was reportedly struggling with the bike gears and attempting to flee on foot. Borba lassoed the man around the legs and when he dropped, Borba dragged him to one end of the parking lot.

"I seen this fella trying to get up to speed on a bicycle," Borba told the Tribune. "I wasn't going to catch him on foot. I just don't run very fast."

Borba said the man tried to grab a tree and get away, but he kept the rope tight and the man in place.

"I use a rope every day, that's how I make my living," Borba said. "If it catches cattle pretty good, it catches a bandit pretty good."

Eagle Point police Sgt. Darin May said officers arrived and found the lassoed man and bike on the ground in the parking lot.

"We've never had anyone lassoed and held until we got there," May said. "That's a first for me."

Police arrested Victorino Arellano-Sanchez, whom they described as a transient from the Seattle area, on a theft charge.

Arellano-Sanchez is jailed in Jackson County. Staff members at the jail say they don't think he has an attorney.