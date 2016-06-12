One killed, one injured after SUV flies off freeway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One killed, one injured after SUV flies off freeway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - One person was killed and another hospitalized after the SUV they were riding in crashed off a freeway in Murphy Canyon, rolled down an embankment and caught fire. 

The crash happened at around 1:00 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15, just south of Aero Drive. The vehicle rolled and came to rest upright on Murphy Canyon Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Lee Swanson. 

A woman passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The male driver was trapped inside the wreck and had to be extricated before being transported by paramedics to Sharp Memorial Hospital. 

Muphy Canyon Road, along the freeway frontage between Aero Drive and Stonecrest Boulevard, was closed, according to San Diego police officials. 

