Tyler Anderson's strong debut leads Rockies past Padres, 2-1 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tyler Anderson's strong debut leads Rockies past Padres, 2-1

Posted: Updated:
wbbSan Diego Padres starting pitcher Christian Friedrich delivers to Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) wbbSan Diego Padres starting pitcher Christian Friedrich delivers to Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp dives to catch a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp dives to catch a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds, left, is congratulated by first base coach Eric Young as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 20 Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds, left, is congratulated by first base coach Eric Young as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 20
San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh inning in his impressive major league debut, Mark Reynolds homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday.

San Diego starter Christian Friedrich struck out a season-high nine and allowed only two hits and an unearned run against his former team. Matt Kemp had three hits for the Padres, who fell to 0-10 on Sundays and 1-20 in the final game of a series this season.

Anderson, the 20th pick in the 2011 amateur draft, did his part in holding down San Diego's offense. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

The matchup between Friedrich and Anderson marked the third time two Rockies first-round picks faced each other. Friedrich was the 25th selection in 2008 and made his big league debut in 2012.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.