Tyler Anderson's strong debut leads Rockies past Padres, 2-1

San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp singles off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds, left, is congratulated by first base coach Eric Young as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 20

Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kevin Quackenbush in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Diego Padres right fielder Matt Kemp dives to catch a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

wbbSan Diego Padres starting pitcher Christian Friedrich delivers to Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched into the seventh inning in his impressive major league debut, Mark Reynolds homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday.

San Diego starter Christian Friedrich struck out a season-high nine and allowed only two hits and an unearned run against his former team. Matt Kemp had three hits for the Padres, who fell to 0-10 on Sundays and 1-20 in the final game of a series this season.

Anderson, the 20th pick in the 2011 amateur draft, did his part in holding down San Diego's offense. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

The matchup between Friedrich and Anderson marked the third time two Rockies first-round picks faced each other. Friedrich was the 25th selection in 2008 and made his big league debut in 2012.