Fatal accident on NB I-5 in National City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman walking along Interstate 5 in National City was fatally struck by a car Monday.

An older model burgundy Honda Accord crashed into the pedestrian on the northbound freeway approaching Division Street around 4:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The Honda's driver pulled over after the crash and called for help, authorities said.

The crash prompted the CHP to temporarily close three northbound lanes in the area and the onramp from Eighth Street. A SigAlert was issued, but the order was lifted and the roadway was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Click here for traffic updates.