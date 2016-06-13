Police investigating suspicious vehicle in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police and a bomb squad are investigating a suspicious vehicle on the ontramp from East San Ysidro Boulevard to northbound Interstate 805, near Beyer Boulevard in San Ysidro.

The nature of the suspicious circumstances is unclear, though a CHP spokesman says it apparently involves some sort of writing on the outside of the vehicle.

Three lanes on the freeway are blocked off in the area to allow for the investigation.