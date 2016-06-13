Woman found dead inside a car in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman found dead inside a car in Escondido

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - The identity and cause of death of a woman whose body was found in a car on the shoulder of an Escondido freeway ramp Monday is still unknown.

The woman was found dead in a car with smashed-out windows on the shoulder of a North County freeway onramp.

A passer-by found the body in the dark-colored Mercury Sable on the connector to Interstate 15 from El Norte Parkway in Escondido about 1 p.m., according to police.

There were no obvious indications of what killed the unidentified woman or how several windows on the sedan wound up shattered, Lt. Ed Varso told reporters.

Personnel with the county Medical Examiner's Office went to the scene to aid in the investigation and take custody of the body for autopsy purposes.

