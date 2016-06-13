First look at Seaport Village redevelopment plans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans had a first look on Monday at the possible future of the downtown waterfront.

The Port of San Diego will hold two open houses this week to show off ideas for redeveloping Seaport Village and the surrounding area.

Currently, there are 50 tenants at Seaport Village whose leases will expire this year. In order to bring new life to the area, the Port Commission sought development ideas.

"We are going to need some retail and economic development. We want a great promenade and some park things that San Diegans can enjoy without having to spend money," said Marshall Merrifield, Chairman of Port of San Diego.

Great Western Pacific plans to transform the Chesapeake Fish Company into a "Tuna Harbor Pavilion,"

HKS Architects wants to create 32-acres of open space with parkland, a baywalk as public art and an entertainment harbor.

The McWhinney Group hopes to offer huge plazas with a new recreation marina, improved commercial fishing harbor with dock-dine spots.

Oliver McMillan proposes the Embarcadero District with a public market, ecological learning center and performance space.

Ripley's wants a world class aquarium and waterfront showcasing unique animals from barracudas to jellyfish and giant sharks.

Gafcon's Seaport Protea Waterfront seeks to incorporate current business with a public living room and Olympic-size pool.

The San Diego Port Commission will meet July 13th, where its board will look at the public comments and each of the six developer proposals.

The board would like to have a decision for Seaport Village Development by the end of the year.

The next open house is Tuesday at the San Diego Convention Center from 3 p.m., to 7 p.m., in room 2.