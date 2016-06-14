Nearly 21 tons of cocaine seized in the Pacific Ocean - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nearly 21 tons of cocaine seized in the Pacific Ocean

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Coast Guard personnel in San Diego Monday offloaded roughly 21 tons of cocaine seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific in recent months.

The drug haul, unloaded from the cutter Waesche, were snagged from traffickers off the coasts of Central and South America from February to May by the crews of four U.S. Coast Guard vessels and U.S. and Canadian navy vessels with USCG law enforcement detachments aboard.

The bundles of narcotics were confiscated during 27 smuggling-vessel interdictions and three bale-recovery operations by personnel aboard cutters and Navy ships, including several from Canada.

"I'm extremely proud of all the crews at sea, in the air and ashore who helped plan, coordinate and perform these drug busts," said Rear Adm. Joseph Servidio, commander of the 11th Coast Guard District.

"Their hard work denies the drug-trafficking organizations millions of dollars in resources and helps save lives by keeping these drugs off our streets."

As part of its Western Hemisphere strategy, the Coast Guard has increased the U.S. and allied presence in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones in the waters off Central and South America, according to USCG public affairs.

During at-sea interdictions in international waters, a suspect vessel is initially located and tracked by allied military or law enforcement aircraft or vessels. The interdictions, including boardings, are led and conducted by Coast Guard personnel.

USCG crews operating from cutters, U.S Navy ships and international partner-nation ships have seized more than 128,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific so far this fiscal year, officials said.

The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific are conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District headquartered in Alameda.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.