Body found under a freeway overpass in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a man was found early Tuesday under a freeway overpass near Mission Hills.



The fatality was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to West Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Diego police Officer Dan Lasher said someone reported a 57- year-old man had stopped breathing on India Street, which runs parallel to the freeway in that area.

The cause of the man's death was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.