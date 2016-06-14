Man drives into drainage ditch in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Firefighters come to the rescue of a driver stuck in a drainage ditch Tuesday morning.



Witnesses say a man in his 20's drove into a ditch at the end of Graves Avenue in El Cajon.



Firefighters used a ladder to pull the unidentified man out.



He didn't appear to be hurt, and no one else was in the car.



He's being evaluated for DUI.