2 injured in Wildcat Canyon Road crash that sparked several small fires

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A crash in the Lakeside area Tuesday morning injured two drivers, downed power lines, sparked several small fires and prompted authorities to close a stretch of Wildcat Canyon Road in both directions.



Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles after the two cars collided near Willows Road shortly after 6 a.m. One vehicle came to a rest on its roof on the roadside and the other careened about 100 feet down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Both motorists were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the CHP and the Lakeside Fire Protection District.



Power lines toppled as a result of the crash, sparking several spot fires, fire officials said.

Wildcat Canyon Road was temporarily closed between Willows Road and Founders Way, but CHP officers began letting traffic through using alternating one-way traffic control shortly before 10 a.m.