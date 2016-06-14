2 injured in Wildcat Canyon Road crash that sparked several smal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 injured in Wildcat Canyon Road crash that sparked several small fires

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A crash in the Lakeside area Tuesday morning injured two drivers, downed power lines, sparked several small fires and prompted authorities to close a stretch of Wildcat Canyon Road in both directions.
   
Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles after the two cars collided near Willows Road shortly after 6 a.m. One vehicle came to a rest on its roof on the roadside and the other careened about 100 feet down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
Both motorists were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the CHP and the Lakeside Fire Protection District.
   
Power lines toppled as a result of the crash, sparking several spot fires, fire officials said.

Wildcat Canyon Road was temporarily closed between Willows Road and Founders Way, but CHP officers began letting traffic through using alternating one-way traffic control shortly before 10 a.m.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.