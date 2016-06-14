Truck crashes into train in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A passenger train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning on the tracks near Little Italy, but no one was injured.



The collision was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Kettner Boulevard and West Palm Street, according to San Diego police and the county sheriff's department.



The sheriff's Coaster/Railroad Enforcement Unit handles law enforcement services along the tracks, although the incident occurred in the city of San Diego.