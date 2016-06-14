Mayor to sign historic San Diego City Budget - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor to sign historic San Diego City Budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed a $3.4 billion budget on Tuesday for the city of San Diego's upcoming fiscal year that emphasizes road
repairs and infrastructure.

The spending plan, passed unanimously by the City Council on Monday, also includes more funding for recruiting and retaining police officers,
dispatchers, firefighters and lifeguards; adds hours at some recreation centers; and boosts support for arts and culture programs.

The budget contains funding to add a second weekly trash pickup during the summer in Mission Beach to address an annual fly infestation, and $1.5
million to fix up the dilapidated former Navy Hospital Library building and $1.35 million to repair the Botanical Building, both in Balboa Park.

"With the City Council's approval of my third budget, we're continuing to make significant investments in San Diego's neighborhoods and building a
better future for all residents,'' Faulconer said."And, for the second year in a row, the City Council took the rare step of unanimously approving my
budget proposal with minor amendments that I will support.''

The mayor signed the document at the construction site of the $13 million Skyline Hills Library project, which will become the first new branch
library in San Diego since 2009 when it opens this fall. The budget also includes funds to operate the 15,000-square-foot facility.

"Every community deserves to have the basic necessities to help people thrive,'' said Councilwoman Myrtle Cole, who represents the area. "This budget
helps to achieve that goal.''

