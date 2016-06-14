Police initiate 'Hot Stop' after possible carjacking - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police initiate 'Hot Stop' after possible carjacking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men who claimed they had a gun carjacked a 19-year-old motorist early Tuesday in the Linda Vista neighborhood, but were arrested in Serra Mesa during a traffic stop shortly afterward.
   
The victim was sitting inside his green 2002 Volkswagen Beetle in the 6800 block of Glidden Street near Linda Vista Road when he was approached by the two suspects shortly before 1:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.
   
The carjackers, who were both said to be in their early 20s, told the victim they were armed and ordered him to get out of the car. Delimitros said the suspects hopped into the VW and headed east on Glidden Street.
   
About 20 minutes after the victim reported the carjacking, officers spotted the stolen car on southbound Interstate 805 near Murray Ridge Road, Delimitros said. Both suspects were then arrested. Neither suspect's name was immediately released.

