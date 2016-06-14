Chargers first-round draft pick Bosa skipping minicamp due to contract dispute

San Diego Chargers rookie defensive end Joey Bosa touches hands with others on the Chargers defense during an NFL football practice Monday, June 6, 2016, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says San Diego Chargers first-round draft pick Joey Bosa is skipping this week's minicamp after a dispute arose in contract negotiations.

The person says there are issues with the structure of the contract. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

RELATED: Chargers choose Ohio State DE Joey Bosa as top pick

The minicamp opened Tuesday and will run through Thursday.

Bosa, the former Ohio State defensive end, was taken with the third pick overall.

The Chargers will rely on Bosa to bolster their defense as they try to rebound from a 4-12 season in which they went winless against AFC West opponents.