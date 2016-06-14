San Diegans hold vigils, offer support for Orlando victims

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Students at Southwestern College in Chula Vista held a vigil Tuesday to honor victims of the mass shooting in Orlando.



Their student organization created a banner for everyone to sign, displayed at the Student Center.

Many gathered at the Amphitheater at the 900 block of Otay Lakes Road at Southwestern College for the vigil.



Thousands of San Diegans gathered in Hillcrest Monday night to honor the 49 shooting victims and 53 wounded at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. The victims were gay, straight and of different sexual orientations. A march from the LGBTQ Center to the Pride flag to Rich's Nightclub to show solidarity against violence and hate.



Police have increased their patrols throughout the LGBTQ communities. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said San Diego stands united with Orlando. Councilmember Todd Gloria said the LGBTQ community must not be afraid to go out in public.



Southwestern College students shared their thoughts.

"I do think it was a horrible tragedy in Orlando with that there's a trend of college shootings when I first saw that I didn't feel safe," Steve Styles said.

"It makes me really happy that we're doing this despite the fact I'm Catholic so I'm not supposed to be supporting Gay marriage or homosexuality, but still I'm against hate and murder," Ivonne Meza said.

Southwestern College Superintendent and President, Dr. Melinda Nish, says the school embraces their LGBTQ community and has increased student services, training and awareness while working with the Associated Student Organization to make their students feel safe.