UberEATS app brings San Diego restaurants to your fingertips

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The UberEATS app is launching in San Diego Tuesday, offering food delivery with full menus available from a wide selection of restaurants. 

“We are thrilled to launch the UberEATS app in San Diego, bringing food on demand from delicious restaurants like Brian Malarkey's Green Acre and Carnitas Snack Shack in North Park. Whether you’re at home, in the office or just relaxing by the beach, UberEATS brings San Diego's best restaurants to you, at the touch of a button,” Ben Story, uberEVERYTHING San Diego General Manager said.

With the UberEATS app, customers have access to the full menus of top restaurants, with food available from 10 am until 10pm, all delivered for free.

When using the app:

  • Download the UberEATS app from iTunes or Google Play store 
  • Login with your same Uber account credentials 
  • Select a restaurant, and choose what you want to eat from their menu
  • Please “place order” and hang tight while your food is prepared, or follow along in the app to track the status of your order.
  • An Uber delivery partner will deliver your order to your door.
  • Your receipt will be emailed to your email address associated with your Uber account. 

San Diego is the 11th US city to have access to the UberEATS app.

