Rancho Bernardo residents save Webb Lake

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Passion is paying off for some Rancho Bernardo residents who were dedicated to saving Webb Lake.

It was set to be removed because its owners said the California Drought had made it too expensive to maintain. That's where Scott Lawn came in and said he could raise the money to drill a well and save the lake.

He worked with several outlets and raked in more than $75,000 to save the lake.

