CBS News 8 takes home three Emmy Awards

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special congratulations to the entire CBS News 8 team on their local Emmy Award wins!

CBS News 8's News Director Dean Elwood, Executive Producer Barbara Richards, Producer Lou Weiner and Photo-Journalist Karen Kelly took home the Emmy for Best Evening (5 p.m.) Newscast.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee was honored with the Emmy for her Deputy Down story in the crime category.

Also, morning anchor Nichelle Medina teamed up with Photographer Kenny McGregor to win an Emmy for best military reporting for their MCAS Camp Pendleton: Inside Look story.

Medina went behind-the-lines at Camp Pendleton and provided a rare glimpse at the work that goes on at the base.

"Thank you for continuing to make us proud by creating award winning, relevant news content for the San Diego viewers," said Alberto Mier y Teran, KFMB's President and General Manager.