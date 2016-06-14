Palomar Health to build inpatient rehabilitation facility - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Palomar Health to build inpatient rehabilitation facility

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Palomar Health Tuesday announced a plan to build a 52- bed inpatient rehabilitation facility at Palomar Medical Center, in conjunction with Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare.

According to terms of the agreement, the center will be constructed by a third-party developer beginning in early 2018 and managed by Kindred, which operates a similar unit at the Palomar Health campus in downtown Escondido.

"We at Palomar Health are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Kindred Healthcare, an internationally recognized expert in rehabilitation," said Robert Hemker, president and CEO of Palomar Health.

"This joint venture to build a new in-patient rehabilitation hospital demonstrates our commitment to patient first care by allowing us to expand our high quality and trusted rehabilitation services," he said.

Subject to several regulatory and other approvals, Kindred and Palomar expect the hospital to open by the third quarter of 2019.

