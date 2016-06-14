City Council considers ballot measure on SDHS lease

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council Tuesday directed the city attorney's office to draft ballot measure language that would allow San Diego High School to continue operating at the current Park Boulevard location after its lease runs out in 2024.
The question will have to go to voters because it would require a revision of a section of the City Charter -- San Diego's primary governing document -- that specifies that park lands be for park uses. San Diego High School, which opened as the Russ School in 1882, sits on the southwest corner of Balboa Park but is nearing the end of its 50-year lease.
That lease states that the 34-acre campus would return to dedicated parkland when it expires.
"It might seem like a long time until 2024, but if you have a child entering first grade and we do nothing to continue the operations of the school, then that child will not be able to enter (San Diego) High School by that year,'' said Councilman David Alvarez, who represents an area that sends numerous students to the school.
The direction came on a 7-1 vote, with council President Sherri Lightner opposed, saying it would create a ``loophole'' that would jeopardize the protection of parkland from development.
"(The) San Diego Unified School District entered into a lease with the city in 1974 which recognized that the school is illegally operating on city park property,'' Lightner said. "The intent of that lease was to give the San Diego Unified School District 50 years to come up with a new location for the school.''
She, and even some council members who voted in favor, noted that the district has wasted most of that time.
Lightner reiterated that she also supported San Diego High remaining where it is, but "strongly'' opposed changing the City Charter. She suggested other remedies were possible, including a ballot measure calling for a simple lease extension.
District Trustee Richard Barrera said that if the issue does reach the ballot, the district will share in the cost.
David Lundin, president of the Balboa Park Heritage Association, said he would go to court if necessary to stop a charter amendment from being placed on the ballot.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.