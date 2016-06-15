Donate Wednesday: School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of children rely on free or reduced lunches throughout the school year. Now that it's summer, join the School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive to make sure they have their next meal.

Stop by the Live Drive Donation Event Wednesday, June 15 through Noon at Vons Murphy Canyon located at 3550 Murphy Canyon Road. You can drop off non-perishable items or purchase a $5 pre-filled bag of food.



[CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Murphy Canyon Vons with details on how to donate and recipe ideas!]

Click here to donate online.