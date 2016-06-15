Grammys and CBS re-up through 2026 for record 54 years - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Grammys and CBS re-up through 2026 for record 54 years

Posted:
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for 1989, pop vocal album for 1989 and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year for 1989, pop vocal album for 1989 and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys and CBS are on track to set a record.

The Grammy Awards telecast will air on CBS through 2026, according to a deal announced Wednesday by the network and the Recording Academy, which administers the awards.

The deal will keep the Grammys on CBS, its home since 1973, for 54 consecutive broadcasts. This sets a record for the longest continuous partnership between an awards show and broadcaster in television history (exceeding ABC's long relationship with the Oscars).

In addition to the awards broadcast, the agreement includes the academy's annual two-hour Grammy special, as well as additional programming opportunities.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 12, 2017, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

