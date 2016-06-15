Body found near San Ysidro pedestrian bridge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A decomposing body was found early Wednesday alongside Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.



Someone alerted the California Highway Patrol around 1:15 a.m. to the grisly discovery on a shoulder embankment off the southbound lanes near Camino De La Plaza, approaching the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.



It was not immediately clear how long the body had been there, according to the CHP.



Personnel from the county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to remove the body.