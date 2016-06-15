DUI suspect pleads guilty to hitting, killing local activist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DUI suspect pleads guilty to hitting, killing local activist

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run motorist, who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he struck a community activist removing graffiti in Mission Beach, pleaded guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Jonathan Domingo Garcia, 23, faces a maximum of 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced Aug. 30.

According to testimony at a preliminary hearing in April, Garcia was fleeing from another motorist he had rear-ended at North Jetty Road and Mission Boulevard around dusk on Feb. 12 when he stopped at a stop sign, then accelerated, hitting 69-year-old Maruta Gardner near the curb.

Gardner's husband said his wife was putting her Kindle reading device in the basket of her tricycle -- which was parked in the road -- when she was struck.

Garcia drove off and pulled into a parking lot, then drove back past the crash scene. A police officer followed Garcia and pulled him over.

About three hours before the crash, Garcia and a friend were seen slashing tires on cars a few blocks away, according to testimony.

A detective testified that Garcia admitted drinking beers and smoking marijuana that day.

Garcia's blood-alcohol content was measured at .079 percent after the collision, and marijuana and depressants were also in his system, said Deputy District Attorney Steven Schott.

Gardner, a former principal at Mission Bay High School, was honored by the San Diego City Council last year, which declared Nov. 3 "Maruta Gardner Day.''

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.