Vehicle crashed into front of Papa John's restaurant in Murphy Canyon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Papa John's restaurant in Murphy Canyon is closed Wednesday night after a woman drove her car through the front of the building.

This happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Murphy Canyon Road. The driver told witnesses her foot got caught between the gas and brake and she couldn't control the vehicle.

There were several workers inside the restaurant when the crash happened.

There were two children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt. The restaurant's general manager says he expected to reopen in the next few days.