Identity thief steals $90K from chase bank account

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a thief who assumed another man's identity and drained $90,000 from his financial accounts at bank branches across northern San Diego County.

The crook used a false identification and other documents to obtain a debit card in the name of the victim, a Los Angeles resident, in mid-March, according to police. He then withdrew large amounts of cash from five Chase bank offices in Carlsbad, Del Mar, San Marcos and Vista, officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrator committing the crimes. He is believed to be responsible for other similar offenses in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.