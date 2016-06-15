Identity thief steals $90K from chase bank account - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Identity thief steals $90K from chase bank account

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a thief who assumed another man's identity and drained $90,000 from his financial accounts at bank branches across northern San Diego County.

The crook used a false identification and other documents to obtain a debit card in the name of the victim, a Los Angeles resident, in mid-March, according to police. He then withdrew large amounts of cash from five Chase bank offices in Carlsbad, Del Mar, San Marcos and Vista, officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrator committing the crimes. He is believed to be responsible for other similar offenses in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.