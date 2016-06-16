Fungicide prompts hazmat investigation in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Fungicide was found Wednesday night on the side of a Coronado road, prompting a temporary street closure and hazardous materials probe.

The fungicide was located in "a container that fell off a truck," Sgt. Mark Porter of the Coronado Police Department said.

The container was spotted outside a home at about 8:20 p.m. and the probe was complete at about 10:25 p.m., according to a Heartland Fire and Rescue dispatcher.

The incident prompted the closure of Eighth Street between Alameda Boulevard and J Avenue, but all roads have been reopened since, the dispatcher said.

