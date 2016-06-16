Fighting alcohol-fueled crime in Pacific Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fighting alcohol-fueled crime in Pacific Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pacific Beach residents are fed up with alcohol-fueled crime in their neighborhood and on Wednesday night they came together to demand change.

Drunken fights, violent assaults, drunk driving crashes along Grand and Garnet in Pacific Beach are becoming all too frequent.

According to Pacific Beach residents, the area has the highest rape rate in the city and they are the second highest for violent crime.

The state agency Alcohol Beverage Control regulates liquor licenses, but residents want more local control.

The Pacific Beach Town Council invited the North County Prevention Coalition and Alcohol Policy panel of San Diego County to present a plan on strategies to reduce alcohol-related crimes such as responsible retail program.

"When you have the combination of undercover enforcement and educating servers on when to cut people off you cut down on intoxicated patrons," said Eric Collins with the Alcohol Policy Panel of San Diego County.

Businesses are adamantly against the idea of a conditional use permit to sell alcohol, rather they want residents to see what businesses do for the community.

San Diego Police said they have a beach team that works with the bars and added a second day team during summer months.

Council Member Lory Zapf in a statement said:

"I will continue to ask the state of California's ABC to crack down on those establishments that do not follow the rules and over serve customers. Pacific Beach usually benefits from increased law enforcement and DUI check points during the summer to help enforce unlawful behavior."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.