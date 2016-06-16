Rollover crash on southbound I-5 leaves 6 people hurt

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Six people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after crashing their car in Carlsbad Thursday morning.



The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 near Carlsbad Village Drive when a Toyota Highlander flipped over on the freeway.

California Highway Patrol says the driver, who had six passengers in the SUV, may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Several of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle. CHP says some of the passengers were not wearing their seatbelts.



Officers say five victims, including the driver, were rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital and one person was taken to Tri-City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim is critical condition had been sitting unrestrained in the back seat.