Lin-Manuel Miranda leaving 'Hamilton' July 9 but will return

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — The news that no die-hard "Hamilton" fan — or anyone who hasn't seen the Broadway smash yet — wants to hear has arrived: Lin-Manuel Miranda, its creator and star, is leaving the show this summer.

Miranda, who has been in the show since it made its debut off-Broadway in early 2015, said Thursday he will perform his last show July 9. Javier Munoz, the current understudy for Miranda, who also took over from Miranda in "In the Heights," will take over July 11.

But Miranda said he will happily return to the show from time to time and RadicalMedia plans to film the original cast performing the show at the end of June and will, at some point, make it available. "We are aware that history has its eyes on us," said Miranda.

"For people who will say, 'But I'll never see Lin as Hamilton!' — yes, you will," Miranda said. "I have written this insane part that I can't seem to get tired of, that is new every night... I think this is a role I will be going back to again and again."

Miranda has already lined up plenty of work after he leaves. He has a lead role opposite Emily Blunt in a film sequel of "Mary Poppins" and will help turn his musical "In the Heights" into a movie. He has written music for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the upcoming animated feature "Moana."

Miranda also revealed he has launched a merchandise site called Tee-Rico that will sell items inspired by Miranda's work and art. Currently, it is selling a T-shirt printed with part of his sonnet he delivered at the Tony Awards, dedicated to the dead in Orlando. All proceeds will benefit Equality Cares in Florida.

"Hamilton" burst through the Broadway bubble like few shows. It has been praised by politicians and rap stars, influenced the debate over the nation's currency and become a cultural phenomenon.

On Sunday, it won 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical, best book and best score. That capped a stunning year for "Hamilton" that includes Miranda winning the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama, a Grammy, the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History and a MacArthur Foundation "genius" grant. Miranda lost the best-actor Tony to his co-star Leslie Odom Jr., who plays Aaron Burr to his Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton" also won for best direction, orchestration, choreography and best featured actor and actress statuettes for Renee Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs.

Miranda, the New York City son of Puerto Rican parents, came across Alexander Hamilton biographer Ron Chernow's book and was inspired to write a musical. He debuted the first song at the White House.

His book and score for "Hamilton" has sly references to Gilbert and Sullivan, Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Miranda already has a Tony for creating "In the Heights" and is part of a crew that freestyle raps.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.