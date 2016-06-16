Woman dies after rollover accident in Dulzura - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman dies after rollover accident in Dulzura

Posted: Updated:

JAMUL (CNS) - A 36-year-old Dulzura woman was killed in a possible drunken driving crash near Jamul, authorities said Thursday.
   
The single-vehicle crash along state Route 94, also called Campo Road in that area, was reported around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the crash happened about a mile east of the Border Patrol checkpoint.
   
The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac that veered off a curve in the eastbound roadway near Otay Lakes Road at about 45 miles per hour, CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.
   
The vehicle rolled off the pavement and the driver was ejected, Pearlstein said. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
   
Pearlstein said it appeared that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

