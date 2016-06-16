Jay Leno Returns to 'Tonight Show' to Tag in for Jimmy Fallon Du - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jay Leno Returns to 'Tonight Show' to Tag in for Jimmy Fallon During Monologue

Updated: Jun 16, 2016 11:28 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.