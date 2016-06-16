SDPD accepts the Running Man Challenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some members of the San Diego Police Department took some time off from fighting crime to bust a move.

The department participated in the Running Man Challenge, a global law enforcement dance-off started by a New Zealand police department.

Officers and department employees danced up a storm all over San Diego, from Balboa Park to the deck of the USS Midway and Petco Park. The department's K-9 officers even got in on the action.

The SDPD was challeneged by the Miami Police Department. Chief Zimmerman had passed on the challenge to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.