SDPD accepts the Running Man Challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD accepts the Running Man Challenge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some members of the San Diego Police Department took some time off from fighting crime to bust a move. 

The department participated in the Running Man Challenge, a global law enforcement dance-off started by a New Zealand police department. 

Officers and department employees danced up a storm all over San Diego, from Balboa Park to the deck of the USS Midway and Petco Park. The department's K-9 officers even got in on the action. 

The SDPD was challeneged by the Miami Police Department. Chief Zimmerman had passed on the challenge to the San Diego Sheriff's Department

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.