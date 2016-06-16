San Diego water consumption down 26%

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans reduced water consumption by 26 percent last month, the second straight month of strong conservation throughout the region, the County Water Authority reported Thursday.
The May reduction figure followed a 23 percent cutback in April, compared to the same months in 2013, the baseline used by state water
officials.
In the one year since state-mandated conservation began, San Diego County customers have used 22 percent less water than in 2013, according to the SDCWA. The target had been 20 percent, but was later reduced to 13 percent.
"The past 12 months add to an impressive success story for this region, which clearly understands the need to be efficient in using our most precious natural resource,'' said Mark Weston, chairman of the Water Authority's Board
of Directors.
"It's no surprise that San Diego-area residents and businesses stepped up again, exceeding expectations and building upon what was already a nearly 40 percent decline in per capita potable water use since 1990,'' he said.
Water Authority officials said they are working on a regional supply sufficiency certification, to deliver to state water officials, that says the San Diego area has enough water for the next three years, even if they're dry.
Under the state's new formula for determining water-use reduction targets -- which the State Water Resources Control Board adopted on May 18 following a state assessment of water-supply conditions -- the San Diego region won't be subject to state-mandated water-use reductions from this month through January next year, according to the Water Authority.
