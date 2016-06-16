Shaken Mom Takes Video Of Man She Says Attacked Her Over Breastf - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shaken Mom Takes Video Of Man She Says Attacked Her Over Breastfeeding: 'You F***ing Wh**e'

Updated: Jun 16, 2016 2:50 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.