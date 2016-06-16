All-Star Game concert series lineup announced

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic and Tori Kelly will headline free concerts in San Diego leading up to next month's All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The shows are scheduled to begin Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., featuring OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE. Two shows are set for the following day, with Kelly and All Time Low performing at noon, and Stefani and Eve taking the stage at 7 p.m.

All of the performances are scheduled to take place at Embarcadero Marina Park South.

According to MLB, fans can obtain a free standing-room-only ticket based on availability online beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Purchasers are limited to two tickets and one show per request.

Other musical acts will be announced later, according to MLB.

The concerts are among a variety of activities associated with the All- Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at Petco Park.

Baseball-related youth activities and instruction will take place beginning July 7, with the All-Star FanFest getting underway the following day at the San Diego Convention Center.

A series of events are set for the Sunday before the game, including a 5K run, the annual Futures Game and a softball game featuring former stars and celebrities.