Liam Hemsworth's realistic life-sized doll - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Liam Hemsworth's realistic life-sized doll

Posted: Updated:

The authentic Liam Hemsworth life-sized doll is warm to the touch, anatomically correct to the last detail, and easy to hose off. Get yours today!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.