Woman found dead inside a car along Escondido freeway identified

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigation continues after a woman was found dead in a car on the shoulder of an Escondido freeway ramp along Interstate 15 on Monday.

The deceased female was identified as Elizabeth Antoinette Perez, a 38-year-old resident of Fontana.

A passer-by found Perez's body in the dark-colored Mercury Sable on the connector to Interstate 15 from El Norte Parkway in Escondido.

According to police, it remains unclear what killed Perez or why several of the vehicle's windows were shattered. The front driver and passenger's side windows of the black Mercury Sable were shattered.

Personnel with the county Medical Examiner's Office went to the scene to aid in the investigation and take custody of the body for autopsy purposes.

Escondido Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The investigation is on-going, but there is no indication of an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Escondido Police at (760) 839-4722, or leave information anonymously at (760) 743-8477.