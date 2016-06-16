SDPD release composite of sexual assault suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who tried to sexually assault a woman after luring her into a North Park alley.

The would-be assailant approached the victim in a friendly manner in the 2900 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. last Friday, according to San Diego police. He engaged her in conversation for a time, then led her down a nearby secluded access road.

He then pulled a knife and tried to attack her, Capt. Brian Ahearn said. The woman was able to escape, after which the man got into a white extended- cab Ford pickup truck parked nearby and drove off to the east.

The victim described him as a clean-cut, muscular and attractive white man who appeared to be in his early to mid-30s. He was wearing black baggy shorts, a black T-shirt with the words "Limited Edition" in white letters on the front, black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.