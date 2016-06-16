Third arrest in murder of homeless man

SANTEE (CNS) - A third young adult was jailed Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal beating of a homeless man two months ago in the bed of the San Diego River in Santee.

Homicide investigators and patrol deputies arrested 18-year-old Hailey Jordan Suder in the 9800 block of Via Rita in Santee in connection with the death of 50-year-old George Lowery, according to sheriff's officials.

Hailey was booked into Las Colinas women's jail and was being held without bail pending arraignment Monday afternoon.

On the evening of April 24, Lowery's wife, who lived with him in a makeshift camp in the area, found him unconscious in a field near Chubb Lane and North Magnolia Avenue, suffering from severe trauma to his upper body.

The victim, who had also been tied up and robbed, was admitted to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries four days later.

On the day of Lowery's death, detectives arrested two brothers from Santee, Austin Larry Mostrong, 20, and 19-year-old Preston Autry Mostrong, on suspicion of committing the assault. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and torture.

The crime apparently stemmed from a fight the older brother had gotten into with some homeless people in the same general area on April 20, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. It was unclear if Lowery had been present during that altercation, which left Austin Mostrong under arrest.

The lieutenant did not disclose Suder's alleged role in the assault or her relationship, if any, with the Mostrongs.

The brothers were both on probation at the time of the attack -- Preston Mostrong for a theft-related case and Austin Mostrong for charges of assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Following the Mostrongs' arraignment, a friend of the victim's family told reporters he had been a loving father of four and, recently, a grandfather. She said she wasn't sure why he and his wife had wound up homeless.