Helping our communities through All-In 4 Change

This is sponsored content and was provided by Harrah’s Resort SoCal.

Harrah’s Resort SoCal gives away $100,000 in second annual charity event

With a long history of generously supporting local non-profits, Harrah’s Resort Southern California has come up with a fun and exciting way to support causes throughout San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. In the spirit of friendly competition, All-in 4 Change was designed to allow select non-profits go head-to-head and compete for cash grants.

“While we’ve had a successful community relations program for the past 14 years, we wanted to create a world-class program that incorporated a sense of fun and excitement,” said Sheryl Sebastian, Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s communications and community relations manager. “All-In 4 Change gives us the opportunity to do that by expanding our outreach while letting the community have a voice in helping us select organizations that needed our support.”

In 2015, $67,000 was distributed among 10 charities, with the top three winners earning the bulk of the grants. With such an amazing turn out that first year, for 2016 the ante was raised to a total of $100,000 and saw over 82 charities nominated.

The two-phase “America’s Got Talent” style competition invites charities to apply for a chance to “win” a cash donation. After a strict weeding out process, the chosen charities are put to an online public vote and are reviewed by a selection committee, which scores each organization. When voting is complete, the votes and scores are combined to get the final rankings for the winners.

After the 20,112 votes were combined with the selection committee’s scores, Harrah’s Resort SoCal was thrilled to announce the 2016 winners:

• 1st Place: Our Nicholas Foundation, $40,000

• 2nd Place: K9 Guardians, $20,000

• 3rd Place: TERI, Inc., $10,000

In addition, fourth and fifth place, along with seven honorable mentions were also awarded cash prizes.

The continued community enthusiasm for All-in 4 Change is exciting for the charities as well as Harrah’s Resort SoCal. “We definitely envision building upon All-In 4 Change and making it a bigger and more visible part of our overall community relations program,” Sebastian said.

For a complete list of all 2016 winners and more information on All-in 4 Change CLICK HERE.