Padres honor San Diego Fire Department in pregame ceremony

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will conduct a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Salute at Friday's game against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park, with the team presenting a $10,000 donation to the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation.
Tonight is San Diego Fire-Rescue Department night at the San Diego Padres. We're excited to be joining our first... https://t.co/VZvES3tpWO— SD Fire Rescue Found (@sdfirerescue) June 17, 2016
The foundation was formed in 2005 by former firefighters and community leaders to help provide the department's unmet needs. It seeks to obtain enhanced equipment, training and technology for the department.
Padres players and coaches will wear fire department baseball caps during batting practice, San Diego and CalFire firefighters and their families will line the baselines during the pregame ceremony, and nine members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and CalFire will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy will throw the ceremonial first pitch. A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter will perform a pregame flyover.
Like for all Friday home games, the Padres will wear their brown and yellow jerseys.
First 25K fans tonight get a pair of #FriarKnocks! ?? https://t.co/dJ5AMkGdfj— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2016
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. French TV first reported the stunning news that WIlliams would pull out of the match because of an arm injury. Tennis.com confirmed the report.
There was no rust evident. No comeback needed. Serena Williams quite simply produced the best performance so far in her return to Grand Slam tennis and easily reached the French Open's fourth round.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.