Padres honor San Diego Fire Department in pregame ceremony

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will conduct a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Salute at Friday's game against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park, with the team presenting a $10,000 donation to the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation.

Tonight is San Diego Fire-Rescue Department night at the San Diego Padres. We're excited to be joining our first... https://t.co/VZvES3tpWO — SD Fire Rescue Found (@sdfirerescue) June 17, 2016

The foundation was formed in 2005 by former firefighters and community leaders to help provide the department's unmet needs. It seeks to obtain enhanced equipment, training and technology for the department.

Padres players and coaches will wear fire department baseball caps during batting practice, San Diego and CalFire firefighters and their families will line the baselines during the pregame ceremony, and nine members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and CalFire will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fennessy will throw the ceremonial first pitch. A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter will perform a pregame flyover.

Like for all Friday home games, the Padres will wear their brown and yellow jerseys.